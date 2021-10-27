Melbourne punk rockers Amyl and the Sniffers were the latest band to appear on KEXP At Home and they provided a searing set for listeners.

The U.S. radio show has been conducting its live series virtually since the pandemic, with Amyl filming their set from Soundpark Studios in Northcote, Melbourne, two weeks ago on October 14th.

After a brief chat between host Troy Nelson and three of the band’s members – lead singer Amy Taylor, drummer Bryce Wilson, and guitarist Dec Martens, – their set started with a thrashing performance of old song ‘Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)’.

The band then rattled through several highlights from their excellent new album, Comfort to Me: ‘Hertz’, the excellent lead single ‘Guided by Angels’, ‘Security’, ‘Knifey’, and ‘Capital’.

After two more tracks, the three members returned to chat with Nelson about the success of their recent album. There was a lovely moment of dry Aussie humour from guitarist Martens when Nelson informed listeners that Taylor had to nip away for a few minutes to deal with a blind repairs person. “That’s amazing, he’s blind and he’s repairing your house,” he said, presumably to the bemusement of the American host.

Comfort to Me, Amyl’s second album, came on September 10th to strong reviews. “If there’s a theme here, it’s a flat-out refusal to stay what they are,” said the Rolling Stone Australia review. “Taylor’s lyrics are tighter, the compositions are smarter, and the ideas are bigger: Comfort To Me is the sound of a young band realising it has more, much more, to give.”

“On their second album, the Australian quartet expands into a Colossus-sized version of itself. Everything feels bigger, heavier, and more meaningful,” said Pitchfork.

Amyl are set to play their first live show since Melbourne’s latest long and gruelling lockdown on October 30th: they’re taking part in Play on Victoria, a COVIDSafe Test Event at Sidney Myer Music Bowl for 4,000 people.

Check out the full KEXP At Home set by Amyl and the Sniffers: