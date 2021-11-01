Mark Hoppus has performed live for the first time since revealing he was cancer-free back in September.

Hoppus joined Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker at Barker’s House of Horrors Halloween pay-per-view livestream at the weekend.

They were accompanied by Escape the Fate’s Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft on guitar, ripping through Blink-182 classics ‘What’s My Age Again?’, ‘The Rock Show’ and ‘Family Reunion’.

The gig coincided with the one-month mark since Hoppus confirmed he was cancer-free, after battling stage four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Prior to the performance, Barker was asked what it was like reuniting with Hoppus after his successful chemotherapy treatment.

“Mark doing this and us playing a few songs is just incredible,” Barker said.

“I’ve been with him through this whole process and he’s just been so strong and resilient and tough, and I just told him, ‘Elbows up and fight’, you know? It’s time to fight. And he did. It’s awesome.”

Love Emo? Get the latest Emo news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Watch Mark Hoppus perform with Travis Barker at ‘House of Horrors’:

The event was put on by digital platform NoCap, a venture co-founded by Barker’s collaborative business partner Cisco Adler.

“Cisco and I were talking and we had this idea to do a friends and family show,” Barker said.

“This is the concert we all wish we could go to.”

Barker played drums on all of the tracks for all of the feature artists, including Jasiah, JXDN, Iann Dior, blackbear, Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly.

The guest list at the live concert, shot days earlier at a haunted house in Los Angeles, included Kourtney Kardashian, Gabrielle Sidibe, Siickbrain, Mod Sun, Phem, Royal and The Serpent and Theotis Beasley.

A two-hour event, the House of Horrors livestream also featured interviews conducted by Spotify’s Head of Rock, Allison Hagendorf.

Barker underwent several costume changes during the event – one of which is a full Sid Vicious costume, which raised a lot of eyebrows when Kardashian first shared it to Instagram.