She famously already has her ‘Drivers License’ but Olivia Rodrigo decided to return to the DMV for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series.

Imagine getting to the DMV – one of the most boring places in the world – and being delayed by a pop star performing their hits inside. Rodrigo played songs from her seminal debut album Sour at the surprising venue, capping off one of the biggest breakout years in recent memory.

Obviously she dropped a rendition of her huge hit ‘Drivers License’, befitting the DMV. Rodrigo also performed ‘Good 4 U’, ‘Traitor’, and ‘Deja Vu’, accompanied by a backing band, as Rodrigo’s stirring vocals more than made up for the dull background (see below).

It’s been a good week for the singer. Avril Lavigne presented Rodrigo with the Songwriter of the Year award at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles over the weekend. “This year we were introduced to a new artist whose debut album marked a major return for rock ‘n’ roll in the charts,” Lavigne said in her introduction. “From ‘Driver’s License’ to ‘Good 4 You’ to ‘Deja Vu’, Olivia’s singles from her album Sour are part of the collective psyche of 2021, and she wrote every single one of them.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Rodrigo’s ability to really capitalise on the success of Sour by touring but she’s set to embark on her first-ever tour in 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10th, and can be found at Ticketmaster.

Rodrigo could begin 2022 in style if she wins big at the Grammy Awards. She’s nominated for seven awards: Sour is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, ‘Drivers License’ is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and ‘Good 4 U’ is nominated for Best Music Video. Rodrigo is also in the running to be named Best New Artist. Expect her to win at least a few of these categories.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out Olivia Rodrigo’s full Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below: