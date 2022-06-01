Multi-platinum selling and award-winning Aus hip hop trio Hilltop Hoods have announced a new collaboration today… with watch manufacturers G-Shock Australia.

The new GBA800HTH-1A model watch takes the iconic GBA800 watch face and personalises it with Hilltop Hoods iconography in a limited-edition release available next Friday, June 10th.

Hilltop Hoods‘ track ‘Living in Bunkers’ from their 2012 album Drinking From The Sun featured lyrics about the iconic watch brand: “I been sicker than dope fiends in detox/And been around plenty time like a G-Shock.”

G-Shock Australia’s Marketing Manager, Phil Chester, said the brand’s history of working with hip hop artists “spans decades” across the globe.

“When the opportunity came to work with arguably the largest Australian hip hop band, it was a no brainer for us,” he said. “The key with a collaboration of any kind is authenticity. With Hilltop Hoods we have a true alliance of cultures and a band that has a history intertwined with G-Shock in one way or another spanning their 20-plus year careers.”

Suffa expressed the band’s long-term admiration of the brand. “We’ve always been fans of G-Shock,” he said. “In the nineties when we were coming up, there were a lot of writers, skaters and so on rocking G-Shock.”

Pressure continued: “One of the things that we wanted for this collaboration was for it to have ‘G-Squad’ tech in it. It just happened that our favourite looking piece had all the extras.”

Available in matte black with a black dial that features Hilltop Hoods’ monogram logo in white, the watch band sports the full Hilltop Hoods logo in the band’s iconic purple colourway that is further complimented by purple accents.

The impactful design is paired with G-Shock’s fitness functionalities, including a 3-axis accelerometer – a key feature to capture Hilltop Hoods’ unique movement and energy onstage and equip their fans to do the same. Other features include shock resistance, 200M water resistance, five daily alarms with flash alert and 300-city world time settings.

The collaboration will be available Friday June 10th on gshock.com.au & at select Australian retailers.