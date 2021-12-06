Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo got together for a sweet joint Instagram chat as they compared backstage riders and promoted an episode of Austin City Limits.

The two singer-songwriters both featured in the same episode of PBS’ Austin City Limits that aired over the weekend. It showed their performances from the city’s Moody Theater that occurred a few days apart back in October.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was one of the only proper live sets Rodrigo managed after the release of her zeitgeist-grabbing debut album Sour. It was one of many for Bridgers, though, who has been touring around the U.S. this year.

To promote the Austin City Limits episode to fans, the pair hosted a joint Instagram Live chat and seemed to have a great time doing so together. They discussed everything from their respective backstage riders to their individual songwriting processes (see below).

Bridgers recently reunited with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus in supergroup boygenius: the trio performed their first full show together since 2018 as the headliner of Bread and Roses Presents’ annual benefit concert in San Francisco on November 19th. It’s unclear if boygenius plan to release any new music in the future.

2021 was a massive breakout year for Rodrigo. Sour topped the charts around the world, including in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and U.S.. It received nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. One of the album’s biggest songs, ‘Drivers License’, is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Rodrigo will also compete to be crowned Best New Artist.

Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo’s Instagram Live chat:

Watch the full Austin City Limits episode featuring Bridgers and Rodrigo: