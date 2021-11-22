Boygenius are back. The supergroup trio consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus played their first show in three years on Friday, November 19th.

They played a special benefit gig in San Francisco at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, with all money raised from the event going to the Bay Area nonprofit Bread & Roses.

Boygenius treated the audience to a packed 12-song set, including several of their individual solo tracks for good measure. They also performed their full self-titled 2018 EP.

It’s been a busy few years on the solo front for the Boygenius members. Dacus released her acclaimed third album, Home Video, in June, while Baker released her own third album, Little Oblivions, in February. Bridgers featured on tracks on both of her friend’s albums.

And Bridgers might not have released any music herself this year but she did cause an almighty online ruckus after having the temerity to smash a guitar on Saturday Night Live so it was still not a notable year. 2021 also saw the launch of her own record label, Saddest Factory, now home to the likes of MUNA and Sloppy Jane.

Bridgers supported MUNA to play their song ‘Silk Chiffon’ as they appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She also featured on ‘Nothing New’ from Taylor Swift’s new rerecording of Red, Red (Taylor’s Version). She seemed pretty happy about being asked to do the collaboration too.

It’s unclear if Boygenius will be recording any new music together or if their reunion is just a one-off. Next year is set to be another busy one – Dacus is scheduled to embark on a huge U.K. and EU tour in March and April (see the full list of dates here).

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out footage from Boygenius’ San Francisco show:

BOYGENIUS REUNION ME AND MY DOG pic.twitter.com/fhPTM7CcZ2 — lia 🚀 (@beeefyfridgerss) November 20, 2021