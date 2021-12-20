In a clip from the new Juice WRLD documentary, The Kid LAROI heartbreakingly recounted what he witnessed in the final moments of the rapper’s life.

Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss premiered on HBO last Thursday, December 16th. Directed by Tommy Oliver, the doc contains footage from the rapper’s last years before his tragic death at Chicago’s Midway Airport on December 8th, 2019, aged just 21.

One of the famous faces who features in Into the Abyss is Australian star The Kid LAROI, Juice’s protégé at the time of his passing. In one clip from the doc, LAROI harrowingly opens up about the final moments of Juice’s death as the pair were travelling with his entourage on a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago.

“I remembered walking off and seeing through the window the police and shit, thinkin’ like, ‘What the fuck?'” LAROI recalled. “They said, ‘Everybody get your passports out.’ I was sitting down and Juice was sitting across from me…G Money was sitting right there. I remembered Juice and G Money shook hands.”

The rapper then watched Juice suffer a seizure as they were detained. “I kinda froze, I really didn’t know like what the fuck happened to dude to help him,” he explained. ?We were all just sitting there just panicking. We was, ‘What the fuck?’ At first, we just thought he was having a seizure and then the blood started coming out of his nose and mouth.”

LAROI continued: “Then everybody obviously started freaking out way more. Then the police came over to us and handcuffed us all. They handcuffed us in a line and they were was like, ‘Get the fuck away from him!'”

“They handcuff us all in a line except for Ally (Lotti, Juice Wrld’s girlfriend),” he added. “Ally was like, ‘Yo, enough.’ They cuffed me and they tellin’ Ally, like, ‘Chill out, he’s fine, chill out.’ We are all lookin’ like, ‘Bro, he’s bleedin’.'”

Last week also saw the release of Juice’s second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, as tie-in to the HBO doc.

