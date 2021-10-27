When you’re as iconic and important as Brian Wilson, one documentary just isn’t enough. That’s why Long Promised Road – whose trailer just dropped today – is the fourth doc to focus on The Beach Boys founder.

There should be a lot to explore in the film. As the mastermind behind The Beach Boys, one of the biggest bands of the 60s and 70s, he was a uniquely talented artist, his individual approaches to harmonies and recording earning him the reputation as one of music history’s genuine geniuses. He also, however, battled mental illness and drug abuse throughout his life and career.

Directed by Brent Wilson (no relation, in case you were wondering), Long Promised Road (the title comes from the song of the same name co-written by Brian’s brother Carl Wilson) follows Brian and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine as they travel around Los Angeles visiting locations from the musician’s life.

Other music stars also feature in the documentary to discuss Wilson’s impact, including Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Hawkins, Jim James, Linda Perry, and even Nick Jonas. While there’s no official soundtrack announced for the film yet, Brian has written and performed a new song for it.

Long Promised Road follows 1995’s I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times, 1998’s Endless Harmony, and 2004’s Beautiful Dreamer to document the extraordinary life of Brian. That’s an average of a Brian Wilson documentary every 6.5 years.

Paul Dano also wonderfully portrayed him in the 2014 biopic Love & Mercy, which focused on Brian’s struggles with mental illness, alternating between production of the album Pet Sounds in 1966 and his treatment under Dr. Eugene Landy’s 24-hour therapy program in the late 80s.

Long Promised Road arrives in cinemas and video on demand on November 19th. You can watch the trailer below and find out more information about the film here.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out the trailer for Long Promised Road: