Gang of Youths have shared a haunting piano version of their recent single ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’, performed live by Dave Le’aupepe on a wooden piano.

As per NME, the video is directed by Emile Frederick and both the video and the performance by the band’s frontman playing a stripped-back take on the track really emphasises the emotional core of the song. The raw production of the piano version allows the heart of the song to flow as Le’aupepe gives a suitably powerful performance: his eyes are closed and his face is concentrated as he delivers the sincere and thoughtful lyrics about the feeling of falling in love in a strange new city.

‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’, released back on June 15th, was the first new music from Gang of Youths since their 2017 album Go Farther in Lightness, a long wait for fans to endure. The track was part of the three-track EP Total Serene which was released one month later on July 16th. Alongside ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’, it also contained the new single ‘Unison’ and the indie rockers’ version of the Elbow song from 2002, ‘Asleep in the Back’.

While fans tide themselves over with Total Serene and this new stripped-back version of ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’ in the meantime, plans are currently in the works for the band’s eagerly-awaited third studio album (which is set to include a guest appearance from none other than Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo ). Considering that they’ve been playing additional new tracks – ‘Brothers’ and ‘The Man Himself’ – during their recent live gigs in the U.K., it might not be too far off within the next year or so.

Check out ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’ (Piano Version) by Gang of Youths: