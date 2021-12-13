Remember Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp? Of course you do. The pair and their Sunday Lunch service have been inescapable over the last year.

Whenever you checked in on them, Toyah was dancing, um, creatively, while the King Crimson icon looked on adoringly – they found a rhythm and ran with it. The pair passionately dancing to The Stranglers’ ‘Peaches’ was a particular one that will live long in the memory.

Finished up with the King Crimson U.S. tour, Fripp is back home and he and Toyah are in the festive mood. Following last week’s ’12 Days of Christmas’ cover is ‘Ding Dong Merrily On High’ – 0r as they captioned the YouTube video, ‘DING DONG TIME!!’

The words to the Christmas carol were composed by George Ratcliffe Woodward in 1924. It’s proved to be a popular ditty since then, with even The Wiggles covering the carol. I wonder if Woodward ever envisioned an Aussie children’s group and a former prog rock legend and his wife covering his creation.

It might be their wildest look yet. Fripp has ‘Humbug’ emblazoned on his forehead and his mohawk hairstyle looks a lot like Tintin. Toyah has a green santa hat and one of her teeth is blacked out. A sign in the background declares ‘Frippmas Christmas Bitch’. When Toyah and Fripp do it, they really do it.

With two more weeks until Christmas Day, expect another festive-themed cover or two yet. I want to see the pair frolic as only they can to ‘Jingle Bell Rock’. I want a ludicrous rock cover of ‘Little Drummer Boy’. Toyah and Fripp are what happens when your parents have a little too much mulled wine on Christmas Day and decide to whip out the guitar for a singsong. Merry Christmas to them both.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Ding Dong Merrily On High’ by Toyah and Robert Fripp: