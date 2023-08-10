The evergreen Weezer have announced their first Australian shows in six years.

The alternative rock icons will play two massive arena shows in Melbourne and Brisbane at the beginning of October, supported by special guests Regurgitator (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 17th at 9am AEST. The early bird pre-sale begins on Tuesday, August 15th at 9am AEST (sign up here).

Weezer will bring a wide array of timeless hits with them from the US, including “Island in the Sun”, “Buddy Holly”, “Say It Ain’t So”, and “Pork and Beans”.

Ready to feel old? Weezer’s Australian shows will come seven months before their seminal self-titled debut album (the Blue Album) celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since then, they’ve sold over 17 million records worldwide, earning Grammy Awards and many other accolades in the process.

While Down Under, the band will also support KISS at their final Australian show. Dubbed ‘The Final Curtain’, the show will take place at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday, October 7th, sandwich between Weezer’s Melbourne and Brisbane dates.

KISS might have another Australia show coming up. There has been speculation this week that the hard rock legends might be filling in for Crowded House at this year’s AFL Grand Final, which is scheduled to be held in late September.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

According to a Herald Sun source, KISS are more than happy to come earlier to Australia to make the Grand Final. Interestingly, a petition (a very Melbourne-leaning petition) to get KISS to play the Grand Final popped up on change.org a couple of months ago.

Weezer 2023 Australian Tour

With special guests Regurgitator

Early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 15th (9am AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, August 17th (9am AEST)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Friday, October 6th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, October 8th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD