No matter how dire and hopeless the world may seem, we can always rely on “Weird Al” Yankovic to do his best to provide light in the darkness.

They say the devil works hard but Weird Al works harder. It’s hardly been 24 hours, but the musician-cum-satirist has already released a song mocking the first (trainwreck) 2020 presidential debate.

The Gregory Brothers-produced track sees Yankovic take the role of the moderator as spliced vocals taken from the presidential candidates’ debate are intertwined in heinous dance beat. “2020 is a raging hellscape/any ideas on how to stop a worldwide plague?” he sings.

The track sees Yankovic skim over hot topics like climate change, the Supreme Court, Trump’s stance on white supremacy and the economy. Check it out below.

Back in August, “Weird Al” unveiled a parody, taking aim at Ted Nugent. The bit saw Yankovic make a mockery out of the singer and gun fanatic. Donning a gorgeous red, white ‘n blue fit that screamed “we have a confederate flag planted firmly in our front yard.”

Next month, a photobook dedicated to “Weird Al Yankovic” will be released. Black & White & Weird All Over: The Lost Photographs of “Weird Al” Yankovic ’83 – ’86 is the work of longtime collaborator Jon Schwartz. The book will feature a number of never-before-seen black-and-white images taken by Schwartz during a number of video shoots and recording sessions.

The book will arrive on October 27th.

In other news, the Fiona Whelan Prine — widow of late songwriter great John Prine, recently took to Twitter to condemn Donald Trump for his downright offensive comments about his coronavirus management during the debate.

Trump claimed that there was no negative fall out to his indoor rallies — despite Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain dying a month after attending a rally from complications related to coronavirus.

“Can someone get that fucking idiot off the stage,” she wrote. “My husband died on his watch”