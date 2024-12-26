Beyoncé is stirring up some buzz for the new year with a mysterious teaser, and the BeyHive is already speculating wildly about her latest cryptic post.

Fresh off her headline-grabbing performance at the 2024 NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show, Beyoncé shared a brief but eye-catching video on social media.

Captioned “look at that horse,” the teaser shows her seated on a white stallion, dressed in a cowboy-inspired outfit, while waving the American flag.

The video closes with the date January 14th, 2025 flashing on screen, igniting curiosity across the internet.

Fans are wondering if this signals a tour announcement for Cowboy Carter or the long-awaited Act III of her Renaissance trilogy. Others speculate it could be the long-rumoured visuals for Cowboy Carter.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The timing is significant—Beyoncé has not toured for Cowboy Carter yet, with her last major performances tied to her Renaissance world tour, which concluded in October 2023.

The teaser comes straight after her monumental Halftime Show in Houston, Texas, which started trending for the appearance of daughter Blue Ivy on stage, while husband Jay-Z is caught up in the Diddy scandal.

The performance marked the first time Beyoncé debuted songs from Cowboy Carter live since the album’s release earlier this year. The setlist featured hits like “16 Carriages,” “Blackbird,” “Ya Ya,” “My House,” “Jolene,” and more. Special guest appearances included Post Malone for “Levii’s Jeans” and Shaboozey for “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.”

Cowboy Carter has mostly been met with widespread acclaim. Rolling Stone called it “a college dissertation of an album: richly researched and meticulously constructed,” and, “a brilliant dissertation on genre, Southern culture, and her own artistic genius.”

It has, however, also met its critics, with one notable naysayer—Oliver Anthony— calling the album “complete trash.”

Love it or loathe it, the accolades for Cowboy Carter continue to pile up.

In November, Beyoncé became the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. With 11 nominations for Cowboy Carter at the upcoming Grammy Awards, she broke away from her tie with husband Jay-Z for the most nominations, with her total nominations now a whopping 99.

Beyoncé also holds the title for most Grammy wins, with 32 trophies to her name.