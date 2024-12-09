Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

A lawsuit was first filed against Jay-Z in October, without naming him as a defendant.

The Roc Nation tycoon has outright denied the allegation. He also accused the lawyer who brought the lawsuit of trying to blackmail him with false claims.

The accuser, suing under the pseudonym of “Jane Doe”, claimed she was assaulted by Jay-Z and Diddy after being driven to an afterparty for the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. She is filing unspecified damages.

In a revised complaint, Doe claims that a friend dropped her off near Radio City Music Hall so she could attend the awards, despite not having a ticket. She says she approached limo drivers to try to get inside. One of the drivers declared that he workeed for Diddy, and invited her to an afterparty. He told Doe to return to the place where they met, so he could drive to the afterparty later.

According to the complaint, two men asked Doe to sign a document, which she said she did not look into. She now believes it was a non-disclosure agreement but was advised not to discuss it at the event. Doe said she recognised many famous people at the afterparty and saw a lot of drug use.

Doe allegedly began to “feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down” after she was given a drink from one of the waitstaff. Wishing to rest, she found a room with a large bed. Shortly after, Diddy allegedly entered the room with Jay-Z and an unnamed female celebrity.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Diddy allegedly “aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party!’”

“Combs then threw Plaintiff toward a wall, causing Plaintiff to fall,” the complaint states. Doe attempted to get up and stumbled right after. “Combs grabbed her again and threw her on the bed. At that point, Carter began removing Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented,” the complaint alleges. Doe claims she was restrained by Carter as he allegedly raped her, while Combs and the female celebrity watched.

Then, Combs allegedly raped Doe while Carter and the female star looked on. Combs then allegedly tried to force Doe to perform oral sex on him. However, she fought back and punched him in the neck, which “stopped his attempt,” the complaint states.

Doe “grabbed her clothes” and left afterwards. The lawsuit alleges she found her way to a gas station where she called her father to pick her up.

Carter’s lawyer did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment. However, in a statement from Jay-Z, he accused Tony Buzbee, Doe’s attorney, of blackmail written as a demand letter.

“What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” the statement reads. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud that you are in a VERY public fashion.”

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one,” the statement continues. “Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away.” It continued: “These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

“My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit,” Jay-Z’s statement adds.

“This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs,” Combs’ legal team defended in a statement. “As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”