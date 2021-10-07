KISS have finally confirmed when their farewell world tour is set to end and look, it’s sooner than we thought.

While the ‘End of the Road’ tour was originally slated to finish in July, the ongoing pandemic has led to its extension.

Both frontman Paul Stanley and bassist Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, which forced the band to reschedule several performances.

However, Stanley has confirmed to Ultimate Classic Rock that the tour will end in New York at “the beginning of 2023.”

“It seems only natural to be in New York. That is where the band started, and that was really the background for the band getting together and writing these songs and played loft parties and played clubs starting with an audience of probably 10 people. It seems we should go full circle,” he said.

Stanley continued on to insist that it would definitely be the band’s last ever tour.

“The fact is that, physically, it’s incredibly demanding to do what we do,” he said.

“Look, we played [recently] in Austin, an outdoor show, 100 per cent humidity. We’re running around for two-plus hours, not only with guitars, but I’ve got 30-plus pounds of gear on. There’s a point where you go, ‘You know what? This is more challenge than I want.’ And I only want to do it as long as I can do it smiling.”

“There’s really no thought about changing our minds. It has nothing to do with personalities in the band or tensions or a difference of opinion or musicality. It’s purely practical. You can play beat the clock, but ultimately the clock wins,” he concluded.

KISS are still scheduled to bring their ‘End of the Road’ farewell tour to Australia in March and April 2022.

Check out ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ by KISS: