Make Them Suffer have just announced a headline tour of Australia, following a series of successful international and local performances.

The metalcore favourites will head to Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Fremantle this August and September (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 23rd at 11am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Tuesday, May 21st at 11am AEST.

After memorably supporting Bring Me the Horizon and Sleep Token in sold-out arenas across Australia, Make Them Suffer are doing their bit to support other acts by bringing Bury Tomorrow, Spite, and Bloom with them on their upcoming tour.

“Following our European festival circuit, an amazing North American tour and of a life changing Australian tour in support of Bring Me The Horizon, we’ve been aching to follow up all these incredible opportunities with a headliner of our own. We can’t wait wait to bring our live show back home for all fans, new and old, and we can’t wait to take things to the next level,” says Make Them Suffer’s Sean Harmanis.

Make Them Suffer have released just the one single in 2024, the well received “Epitaph”, which followed their 2023 single “Ghost of Me”.

Last year saw Make Them Suffer embark on a national tour in celebration of the landmark 10th anniversary of their debut album, Neverbloom, which launched the band into the top tier of Aussie metal music.

“Neverbloom holds a profound significance in our hearts as it embodies the very essence and cornerstone of our musical identity,” Harmanis said last year.

“Despite our departure from its sound over the years, the album remains indispensable in our catalogue, as it continues to this day to inspire our artistic pursuits. We couldn’t be more excited to perform some of these songs for the first and last time live and we can’t wait to see you all there!”

Make Them Suffer 2024 Australian Tour

With special guests Bury Tomorrow, Spite & Bloom

Early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, May 21st (11am AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, May 23rd (11am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Friday, August 30th (18+)

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, August 31st (18+)

King St Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, September 1st (All Ages)

UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, September 5th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Friday, September 6th (All Ages)

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, September 7th (18+)

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA