Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale has sung the praises of “everyone involved” in an “AMAZING operation” after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

David Coverdale took to Twitter to share a shot of him sitting in his car after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Received my first vaccination…A 1, 000 Thanks To Everyone Involved…What an AMAZING Operation!!!” he wrote.

In an interview on Detroit’s WRIF radio station last month (via Blabbermouth), Coverdale revealed he was forced to postpone his retirement tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People, as you can imagine, are extraordinarily desperate to go to shows and to perform shows,” he said.

He continued: “It’s just not safe, and it’s not gonna be the energy, the atmosphere that we’re familiar with. We have to make sure [to] work as a global community, and, for me, as a global artist, work together and be, as they would say, in solidarity with each other and support each other and respect each other. It’s a global pandemic — it’s not just us. And mask up. Let’s get out of this. Get vaccinated, and let’s get out of this thing.

“I don’t think it’s ever gonna be the same… I think society has changed. This has been a really challenging time for people who have been alone, I think. And that’s a lot of my target audience with my social media — to try to uplift people’s spirits, until I can get out there and truly do my appreciation and gratitude tour. And hopefully, while I’m still physically able to do it and not just farting dust,” he concluded.

Back in September, Coverdale took aim at anti-maskers for “endangering other people”.

“This is one of the most challenging times in our species’ history, and people are being told they could go out without a mask. No, it isn’t. You’re endangering other people — if you have it or you’re gonna get it. It’s indiscriminate. It baffles me — it really does,” he said on Louisville’s 91.9 WFPK station.

