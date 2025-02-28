In less than five weeks, the Sex Pistols will begin their long-awaited Australia and New Zealand tour.

If you’re going to one of their shows, you won’t see John “Jonny Rotten” Lydon fronting the legendary punk band. Instead, Frank Carter, of Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes fame, will feature in the lineup alongside Steve Jones, Glen Matlock, and Paul Cook.

Looking ahead to the tour, Jones revealed to Rolling Stone AU/NZ the massive effect Carter has had on the rejuvenated band.

“He’s got a lot of energy. He’s a lot younger than us, and he’s a great frontman,” Jones said. “He gets in the crowd, he gets them going while me, Paul, and Glen just stoke the burner on the train.”

Jones, Matlock, and Cook always knew they still had it in them to play Sex Pistols shows, but Carter has brought that little bit extra to their sets.

“It’s put a lot of new life into it,” Jones admitted. “And the crowds – old punks, new punks – they’re going crazy for it. Even the naysayers leave with smiles on their faces.”

In the same interview, Jones opened up about his relationship with Lydon, or lack thereof.

“We don’t talk,” Jones said bluntly. “The last time I spoke to him was 2008. But I wish him all the best. I really do. We had a great time when we were young, and it was life-changing for all of us. But after the court case with [2022 TV series] Pistol, it wasn’t even worth asking John. I don’t think he was interested.”

In tour news, Melbourne rock band CIVIC were today announced as the support act for the Sex Pistols’ upcoming Aussie shows. Formed in 2017, the no-nonsense rockers have won a litany of fans both in Australia and beyond, including punk icon Henry Rollins.

The Aussie leg kicks off in Melbourne on April 5th before hitting Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and wrapping up in Fremantle on April 11th. Australian fans will get the rare opportunity to witness Never Mind the Bollocks played in its entirety, with Carter proving himself a seamless fit for the Pistols’ timeless, incendiary anthems. His ferocious stage presence and deep reverence for the band’s legacy ensure these performances will be unmissable.

Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

# with special guests CIVIC ^ special guests TBA

Wednesday, April 2nd

Town Hall, Auckland, NZ ^

Thursday, April 3rd

Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ ^

Saturday, April 5th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC #

Sunday, April 6th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA #

Tuesday, April 8th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW #

Wednesday, April 9th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD #

Friday, April 11th

Fremantle Prison, Perth, WA #