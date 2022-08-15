A recent picture posted on Twitter of a Michael Jackson statue in Brazil has illicited some hilarious reactions from Twitter users.

Recently, the statue in Brazil that commemorates Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us,’ which was filmed in the same location, was uncovered by Twitter.

@AUgustBeat_ Tweeted a picture of the statue with the simple caption, “Michael Jackson statue in Brazil.” The statue is supposed to recreate iconic imagery from the music video, but people on Twitter don’t think it’s capturing the look of Michael.

Michael Jackson statue in Brazil pic.twitter.com/AOV2rqJ2xc — N Y X ᴹ♕ᴶ {Fan Account} (@AUgustBeat_) August 14, 2022

“This Sandra Bullock”

This Sandra Bullock https://t.co/jS4XwbwcJN

— Todd. (@ayeitsebb) August 15, 2022

“That can’t be Michael”

“Got him looking crazy asl”

Got him looking crazy asl pic.twitter.com/UsMD9GjpJb — 𝑵𝒐𝒕 𝒔𝒐 𝑺𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝑵𝒊𝒄𝒌 (@WalkinBuckett) August 15, 2022

“Christian ronald”

In other bizarre Michael Jackson news, a clairvoyant woman said she is married to the ghost of Michael. The story came about in the latter half of 2021, in which she spoke extensively about her relationship with the late pop-star.

The woman named Kathleen Roberts can channel a connection with those who aren’t living with us here on earth, as according to the Daily Star, Roberts is a clairvoyant.