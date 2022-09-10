Content Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault allegations which may be triggering to survivors.

After a decade in the studio and on the road together and plenty of ups and downs, Sydney’s With Confidence have announced the band’s impending split.

In a statement posted to social media on Saturday, the band announced their upcoming shows in Australia and the US will be their last.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been over a decade since we played our first gig in Sydney,” they wrote. “Back then all we could thing about was writing and recording an EP so we could start playing local shows.”

They continued, “In the ten years since we’ve been fortunate enough to write and release three records and perform our songs at hundreds and hundreds of shows, across so many countries that we’ve lost count. It’s so much more than we could ever have hoped to achieve.”

The band thanked fans for their continued support.

“This was all possible only through the love and support our music found,” they shared. “So thank you for listening. Thank you for coming to the shows. Thank you for everything. To those in places we will not be able to visit a last time we apologise. To those we will see, we look forward to playing these songs one last time with you.”

With Confidence parted ways with lead guitarist Luke Rockets back in November 2017, after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

The band subsequently dropped the remaining dates of their US tour supporting Knuckle Puck, but shortly after Rockets was fired from the band, frontman Jayden Seeley responded to allegations made against himself.

Seeley said at the time “a lot of the details in the allegations” were false, sparked from an interaction in 2013. He remains the vocalist of the band today.

The band’s announcement comes one year after the release of their third, self-titled album, and mere weeks after the announcement of their US tour with Real Friends.

They will perform again with Knuckle Puck at a special show in San Diego next month, before returning to Australia for their final headline shows in November.

With Confidence Final Australian Tour Dates:

Friday 25th November – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 26th November – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

Sunday 27th November – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD