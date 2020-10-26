Following rumours that a new version of Van Halen could start up again at some point in the future, Wolfgang Van Halen has had enough.

The music world lost an icon when Wolfgang Van Halen announced that his father Eddie died on Tuesday, October 6th, after a battle with cancer. Wolfgang made the announcement on social media, writing: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

An outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes soon followed after Wolfgang’s announcement as people from around the world collectively remembered what a legendary and influential musician Eddie was.

But unfortunately, there have been some folks out there who have started spreading rumours regarding the future of Van Halen.

One rumour that got a lot of traction on social media revolved around a new version of Van Halen starting up at some point with Sammy Hagar on vocals, Michael Anthony on bass, Alex Van Halen on drums and Wolfgang taking over his father on guitar.

It’s a baseless rumour that caught the attention of Wolfgang, who quickly shot it down.

Taking to Twitter, Wolfgang tweeted: “This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this.

“Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family.”

It’s already bad enough that the Van Halen family are dealing with the death of Eddie but to also have to deal with rumours about the future of the late guitarist’s band at the same time is just unsavoury.

There will be a time to talk about Van Halen and its future but now is definitely not it.