WOMADelaide has just revealed 25 more artists who are joining the already announced 48 at the festival in March.

For 32 years, WOMADelaide has strived to be a festival that acts as a national platform that champions homegrown Australian talent across music, arts and dance.

Among today’s announcement, it’s revealed that three global icons will be gracing Adelaide’s stages: the Queen of Afropop, Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Grammy-nominated reggae/dancehall star Protoje & The Indiggnation (Jamaica), and ’90s hip-hop trio Digable Plants (US).

Performing a mesmerising mix of Afropop, dancehall, Amapiano, rumba, Afrobeat, reggae, and R’n’B, Alade’s live shows have seen her win two MTV African Music awards and become the first African woman to be nominated for the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Protoje & The Indiggnation bring their passion for hip hop, soul, and jazz to the ‘reggae revival’ movement, creating a unique blended sound that has led to several albums and collaborations with the likes of Alicia Keys and Jorja Smith.

Digable Plants will be playing songs from their lengthy career, including Grammy-winning hits like “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”.

Also announced today are UK folk singer-songwriter Bess Atwell, Togo’s Nana Benz du Togo, and more.

The 25 artists will be performing alongside the likes of the already announced Róisín Murphy (Ireland), PJ Harvey (UK), Mariza (Portugal), Khruangbin (US), and Nitin Sawhney (UK).

WOMADelaide returns to Adelaide’s Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla from March 7th-10th, 2025. For more information visit: www.womadelaide.com.au

WOMADelaide 25 Additional Artists