Woman busks to Mariah Carey whilst someone gets whisked away in an ambulance

News
Mariah Carey Stretcher
By Geordie Gray
Tik Tok truly is the gift that unrelentingly gives. A truly chaotic video has emerged of a woman performing Mariah Carey’s ‘We Belong Together’ in Toronto, either completely oblivious or completely apathetic to the fact that behind her, someone is being whisked away on a stretcher.

This medical emergency will not falter this buskers commitment to belting her heart out to Mariah’s humdinger, and I respect that style immensely. If David Grohl is going to be heralded a legend for continuing to play a show with a broken leg, this woman should be granted a noble peace prize for her sheer nonchalance. Has there ever been a video that has so succinctly wrapped up the 2019 experience of maintaining an air of nihilism against a background of bedlam?

Check out the video below.

In other lawless Mariah Carey news, some maniac recently executed the unthinkable and combined Mariah’s iconic Christmas ditty ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ with Marilyn Manson’s ‘The Beautiful People’. Transforming the menacing alt-rock anthem into a jubilant Christmas hit.

Mariah Carey recently copped the title as reigning queen of the most annoying Christmas song with ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’. A poll by The Evening Standard in the UK revealed the most hated songs of the festive season and the 1994 gem rests triumphantly at the top of the tree.

