Woman busks to Mariah Carey whilst someone gets whisked away in an ambulance

Tik Tok truly is the gift that unrelentingly gives. A truly chaotic video has emerged of a woman performing Mariah Carey’s ‘We Belong Together’ in Toronto, either completely oblivious or completely apathetic to the fact that behind her, someone is being whisked away on a stretcher.

This medical emergency will not falter this buskers commitment to belting her heart out to Mariah’s humdinger, and I respect that style immensely. If David Grohl is going to be heralded a legend for continuing to play a show with a broken leg, this woman should be granted a noble peace prize for her sheer nonchalance. Has there ever been a video that has so succinctly wrapped up the 2019 experience of maintaining an air of nihilism against a background of bedlam?

what the fuck goes on in toronto pic.twitter.com/GfxjmF0ZE3 — je t'aime (@angleguk) December 15, 2019

