Fresh from delivering one of the standout sets at this year’s CMC Rocks QLD, American alt-country sensation Wyatt Flores is returning to Australia for his first-ever headline tour.

Presented by Frontier Touring, the ‘Bucking Bin Chicken Tour’ (you read that right) will roll into theatres across Perth, Melbourne, Thirroul, Sydney, and Brisbane in February 2026.

It marks the first time Aussie fans will get to experience the full Flores live show – and judging by the buzz surrounding his CMC debut, tickets won’t last long.

At just 23, the Oklahoma native has fast become one of country music’s most magnetic new voices. A master of introspective lyricism and heartfelt storytelling, Flores brings a modern edge to the genre while staying true to his roots, weaving traditional country and folk with emotional depth and youthful grit.

Born and raised in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Flores fell headfirst into songwriting during the pandemic and found his voice the old-school way – grinding it out in dive bars and small-town venues before eventually clocking millions of streams and stages across the world. One of his earliest breakthroughs, “Please Don’t Go”, now boasts over 80 million Spotify streams and landed him on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart.

Last year, Flores released his critically acclaimed full-length debut album Welcome to the Plains via Island Records. Produced by Beau Bedford (Orville Peck, Shane Smith & The Saints), the 14-track album explores the emotional push and pull of leaving home behind and chasing a life on the road. It’s an honest and open-hearted project that resonated with listeners and critics alike – with NPR calling Flores “one of the most powerful young songwriters in country” and The New York Times hailing his ability to “tap into emotion like a superpower.”

In the time since, he’s ticked off a growing list of career milestones: a Tiny Desk Concert, a late-night TV debut on Stephen Colbert, a Grand Ole Opry performance, a live album (Live At Cain’s Ballroom), and even a feature on the Twisters movie soundtrack with “Before I Do”, alongside Jake Kohn. He was named Amazon’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year, added to Spotify’s Hot Country Class of 2024, and nominated for Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Honours & Awards.

Wyatt Flores ‘Bucking Bin Chicken Tour’ 2026

Frontier Members presale: Wednesday, April 16th, 10am (local time)

General public on sale: Thursday, April 17th, 11am (local time)

Tickets via: frontiertouring.com/wyattflores

Thursday, February 12th

Astor Theatre, Perth WA (All Ages)

Saturday, February 14th

Forum, Melbourne VIC (18+)

Thursday, February 17th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW (All Ages)

Wednesday, February 18th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (All Ages)

Saturday, February 21st

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD (18+)