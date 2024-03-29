Xavier Rudd has released his new EP Freedom Sessions.

Featuring six tracks, Freedom Sessions is the Aussie singer-songwriter’s first release since 2022 when his album Jan Juc Moon was positively received.

Of his new EP, Rudd says: “My first EP release in 25 years, ‘Freedom Sessions’ was created during a particularly unique period of time … and is a celebration of the blessing of ‘freedom’ – a simple state of being that we all should have the right to exist in. It’s been a super interesting time recording this music, through my introspective journey in studio I have learnt, grown and released.”

Freedom Sessions has four previously released singles – “World Order”, “High Times”, “Road Trippin’”, and “Free the People” – alongside a new track, “Moments”.

“World Order”, which was the lead single, finds Rudd reflecting on life’s challenges and our detachment from the natural world.

“The track ‘World Order’ is a journey that explores the two parts or the yin and yang that is in everything and manifests within us so often,” he explains. “As a sensitive species of the planet that has strayed far from our original form and connection to our natural place on it, we are all often trying to find our way home to that place of complete resolve within.”

“Moments” is described as a “special song” by Rudd, and the “perfect way to hand the last of this music over.”

“Our lives are made up of moments that fly by so fast but shape so much,” he adds. “I guess the goal is to handle our moments with truth and purpose to build solid foundations in this life.”

Rudd has lots of exciting shows arriving this year, including two shows in Australia across April and May: after appearing at Ride the Wave Festival in Port Macquarie, he’ll head to The Green Room in Byron Bay.

Rudd will then embark on his recently announced North American tour, which is his first US and Canadian run in over five years. He also has another European summer festival tour set for this July and August (tour information here).

Xavier Rudd’s Freedom Sessions EP is out now via Salt.X Records / Virgin Music Group.