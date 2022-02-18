Xbox ANZ has partnered with Sydney metal band Battlesnake and music video director Anthony Rose to launch the highly anticipated Total War: WARHAMMER III on PC Game Pass.

To celebrate the release of Total War: WARHAMMER III on Game Pass for PC, Xbox ANZ has released an official music video for the game’s title track, ‘Death Is Like The Winter Chill’.

The music video, which is directed by award-winning cinematographer Anthony Rose, features Sydney cult metal band Battlesnake as they immerse themselves in the world of the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy.

The music video was filmed at Oxford Art Academy and pays tribute to the high-fantasy and heavy metal aesthetic that makes the WARHAMMER games so unique. Since they’re fans of the games themselves, Battlesnake have put a lot of love into creating their own spin on ‘Death Is Like The Winter Chill’.

On the collab, Elliott Hitchcock of Battlesnake said: “Battlesnake was forged deep in the fiery pits of the underworld, so we share a mutual respect with those who wage battle in the realm of chaos.”

“When we’re not shredding onstage, we’re normally wielding swords, so any game with swords is a game worth celebrating,” Hitchcock continued. “We’re hyped to pay tribute to the legendary Warhammer community and hope that our celebration brings some new Warhammer metal-heads to our shows in future to watch us get sweaty.”

Total War: WARHAMMER III is a strategy game of epic proportions, combining a turn-based narrative campaign and intense, strategic, real-time battles. Thrown into a power struggle between mortals and daemons, the players will fight to either save or exploit the power of a dying god within the Realm of Chaos campaign. With the campaign, brand new features will be available, including a narratively driven Prologue tutorial campaign, eight-player multiplayer, and a customisable RPG-like Daemon Prince Legendary Lord.

“Total War: WARHAMMER III is the most ambitious game we’ve created to date so it’s only fitting we launched the game, available day one on Xbox PC Game Pass, in all of its head-banging glory,” Chief Product Officer, Rob Bartholomew says of the collaboration between Xbox and Battlesnake. “We are immensely proud of the final installment of the Total War trilogy and in true metal fashion, we’re ending on a high note. We can’t wait for players to dive into the campaign, build their forces, secure their empire and conquer the world!”

Total War: WARHAMMER III will be free to download and play via PC Game Pass on day one.

Check out Battlesnake in their collaboration with Xbox to promote Total War: WARHAMMER III here: