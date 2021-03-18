Get the latest Rap news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox

It may have been a rough year on Ye’s heart but it certainly hasn’t been on his pocket. A new valuation has estimated that Kanye West has a net worth of 6.6 BILLION American dollars, making him the wealthiest black person in US history.

If that’s not a stab to your broke ass heart, perhaps this will be; 6.6 billion American dollars is roughly equivalent to AUD $8,429,289,000. *brb, crying*

West publicly became a billionaire last April when the success of his Yeezy brand was made public and his net worth at the time was estimated to be around 3.2 billion American dollars. Fast forward a year or so and it seems as though the he has more than doubled his worth. Yeezus.

With the release of some new valuations prepared by investment bank UBS, Celebrity Net Worth has a new estimate of Kanye’s personal fortune.

The website says that “Kanye’s sneaker/apparel partnership with Adidas is worth between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion. Kanye owns 100% of the Yeezy brand, so those valuations go straight to his bottom line. Furthermore, according to UBS, his partnership with The Gap is worth $1 billion.”

Ye’s partnership with Yeezy and Adidas is what brings in a significant part of his fortune, and he has 100% ownership of Yeezy. The brand has made significant process in the last few years, jumping from a revenue of $300 million in 2017 to a revenue of $1.7 billion in 2020.

West has even surpassed talk show host Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is a paltry $3.5 billion, to became the richest Black person in American history.

If the estimations are to be trusted, he is way, way, way richer than his (possibly, seen to be ex) wife, Kim Kardashian who has an estimated net worth of $900 million American dollars.

We bet Kim Kardashian’s wishing she never signed that pre nup right about now.

