Pop punk outfit Yellowcard have released “Bedroom Posters”, the fourth single from their upcoming album Better Days.

The latest track from the Jacksonville-formed band touches on the struggles of moving away from a hometown in the pursuit of maturing. Its emotional bridge captures the moment, with lead vocalist Ryan Key singing: “If I don’t wanna leave, then I don’t know myself / Without the big mistakes that I made so well / What stories could I tell?”

Key elaborated on the topic further, saying in a statement: “Have you ever come back to visit your hometown and felt crushed by all the memories that led up to the day you left?”

“Have you ever felt like settling down somewhere meant giving up your dream? If so, ‘Bedroom Posters’ is for you,” he added.

Yellowcard will release Better Days on October 10 via Better Noise Music — their first album since 2016’s self-titled LP and their 2017 split. Produced by blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who also performs on every track, the record marks a major new chapter for the band.

“We are focused on this chapter of our career being about happiness,” frontman Ryan Key said.

“This is the most fun we’ve had making a video in 20 years and we hope everyone has a smile on their face when they watch it.”

The band agreed that making a new album was “pointless” unless it was the best of their career. In the process, lead guitarist Ryan Mendez invited long time friend Nick Long into their writing sessions and through Long, Yellowcard were connected to Barker, who soon came aboard to produce the entire record.

“I started the record as one version of myself and came out the other side changed,” Key said, who credited Barker with a significant impact on his personal and creative studio breakthroughs.

“I went in knowing I needed help. I came out of it writing songs like I was 19 again.”

The album drops months after Yellowcard wrapped up an Australian headline tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their beloved fourth studio album, Ocean Avenue.

During a headline performance at Sydney’s Liberty Hall, Key assured local fans that Yellowcard will return to Australia in support of the new record.

Yellowcard’s “Bedroom Posters” is out now.