Another day, another exquisitely individual Lil Nas X music video. The rapper shared the clip for his new song ‘Industry Baby’ and it’s just as impactful as the video for ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’ that came before it.

Lil Nas X had already teased the arrival of the music video on social media and now it’s here, as per Pitchfork. The video for ‘Industry Baby’ was based on a story by the rapper himself and is directed by Christian Breslauer. It only premiered four hours ago at the time of writing and it already has over 1 million views.

In the video, we find the star at a trial: he’s sentenced to five years at Montero State Prison (by a judge who looks remarkably similar to the rapper himself). 3 months later, we cut to him in his cell, rocking a pink jumpsuit, and generally seeming to enjoy the hell out of prison life.

In one striking scene, he enjoys a naked shower with several other inmates, all precisely following a dance routine ( sure to be the scene that draws the most attention). Prison never looked like this in Orange is the New Black.

He’s later joined by Jack Harlow, the featured artist on ‘Industry Baby’, and the rising star slips Lil Nas X a small pickaxe to help with his escape.

Lil Nas X has been readying the release of his highly-anticipated debut full-length Montero and, judging by the impact of ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’, ‘Sun Goes Down’, and now this song, it’s sure to dominate the headlines when it comes out. It doesn’t yet have a release date but it’s expected in a few months.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Industry Baby’ by Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow: