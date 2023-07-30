Are you a Fleetwood Mac fan? You’re in luck – some of Australia’s finest musicians are going to celebrate the legacy of one of music’s most enduring bands later this year.

Titled ‘Yesterday’s Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy’, the two special shows brings together four renowned Aussie musicians to celebrate the timeless music of Fleetwood Mac.

Lisa Mitchell, Eskimo Joe’s Kav Temperley, Charlie Collins, and Karen Lee Andrews will be accompanied by some impressive local musicians to perform a slew of Fleetwood Mac hits, from “Don’t Stop” to “Rhiannon”, “Go Your Own Way” to “Dreams”.

“The sounds of Fleetwood Mac were hanging around my house growing up before I even knew what I was listening to,” says Temperley.

“So now, every time I chuck on a Fleetwood Mac record, it feels like I’m catching up with an old friend. I reconnected again with the albums as I got older – not only do the recordings sound so good, but it’s very rare that a band would have so many great songwriters in one place.”

Collins is just as excited about honouring the band. “Growing up, mum and dad would always play “Rumours” on our road trips from Tamworth to Sydney. The songs stuck with me even as a kid, until now. They are timeless… it’s music for the ages and it will continue to be passed on from generation to generation.”

The event is part of Night at the Barracks, a concert series set to take over North Heads, Manly.

You can catch the show at the above location on Friday, September 22nd, while it was also head to Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre the following month on Friday, October 20th. Tickets to both shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 28th at 9am local time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Night at the Barracks (@nightatthebarracks)

Yesterday’s Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy 2023

Tickets available via yesterdaysgone.com.au

Friday, September 22nd

Night at the Barracks, North Head, Manly, NSW

Friday, October 20th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC