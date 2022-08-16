Did you fancy seeing Lime Cordiale on their current tour but didn’t have the time? The group has you covered luckily, with their last Sydney show now available to watch online.

The pop rockers have spent most of 2022 on their massive ’14 Steps To A Better You’ tour, which is set to keep them busy for the rest of the year.

And recognising that some fans can’t always make it to a show, Lime Cordiale have made their final Sydney show at Hordern Pavilion available to stream online through Moshcam.

Oli and Louis Leimbach’s show is the lates addition to Moshcam’s World Stage series, which brings some of the world’s finest artists into viewer’s living rooms. Shows by the likes of A$AP Rocky, Angus and Julia Stone, Megadeth, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have previously been included in the series.

“With the help of their equally talented brothers in (touring) arms, the guys got the capacity crowd at the Hordern jumping recently and we were there to capture it all,” the description on Moshcam explains.

Fans can choose to watch the entire show or select individual Lime Cordial tracks from the set, including ‘Naturally’, ‘Addicted to Sunshine’, ‘Money’ and many more. The show is free to watch for Moshcam subscribers, and for non-subscribers it costs only $3.99.

Last month, Lime Cordiale shared their exuberant new single ‘Country Club’, accompanied by a music video filmed around various British hotspots.

“I just love how ridiculous this song is. It’s full of contradictions,” Oli Leimbach said about the single at the time. “I guess that’s the point. In ‘Country Club’, we imagine the downfall of a highly privileged character with no sense of the cushy world that surrounds them.”

‘Country Club’ was the follow-up to ‘Facts of Life’, the first standalone Lime Cordiale single in two years. Their last record, Cordi Elba, came out at the start of this year, with the Idris Elba collaboration reaching number nine on the ARIA Albums Chart.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.