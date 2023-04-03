Iconic UK rockers You Me At Six are venturing Down Under for a huge tour this year.

Beginning in Perth on Sunday, July 9th, the band will then visit Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne throughout the rest of the month (see full dates below). Support will be provided by Los Angeles trio Set It Off.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 11th at 10am local time (sign up here). The early bird pre-sale begins on Thursday, April 6th at 10am local time.

It will be You Me At Six’s first headline tour of Australia in five long years. In lead singer Josh Franceschi’s opinion, there’s really “nothing like an Aussie crowd.”

“Really looking forward to coming back down under. Australia has always been our favourite place to tour and our fans are special there,” he adds.

You Me At Six are touring in support of their latest album, Truth Decay, which became their seventh consecutive top 10 hit in their home country, highlighting their relentless consistency.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Our goal was always longevity – we understood pretty early on that there were going to be spikes and there were going to be moments like when we first started the band: it was like, ‘Oh shit, every time we do something it gets bigger and better, is that how this is going to go?’” Franceschi recently toldTone Deaf in an in-depth interview.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

You Me At Six 2023 Australian Tour

With special guests Set It Off

Early bird pre-sale begins Thursday, April 6th (10am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, April 11th (10am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Sunday, July 9th*

Magnet House, Perth, WA

Tuesday, July 11th**

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, July 13th*

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, July 14th**

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, July 16th*

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

*18+

**All Ages