In a night of both beer and music appreciation, Young Henrys and Anti Fade Records have paired together to bring Best Served Loud to Melbourne’s Max Watts, bringing with it a stacked line-up for a free event.

As 2021 brought with it more cancelled and postponed shows, 2022 is bringing us the return of the highly anticipated Best Served Loud concert, hosting Naarm-born rockers UV Race, new-wave nonconformists Hierophants, rock’n’roll prodigies R.M.F.C., garage rock outfit Parsnip, and Mikey Young (Eddy Current Suppression Ring / Total Control) and Raven Mahon in Green Child DJs all in one night at the legendary Max Watts for absolutely free.

With Young Henrys dedicating themselves to bringing the live music scene back with a vengeance after the pandemic brought it to a grinding halt, their teaming up with Anti Fade Records will see Max Watts alive with Best Served Loud in celebration of good beer, good music, and all around good vibes, bringing the best of Melbourne artists with it.

And, what’s more, is the event is absolutely free with Young Henrys shouting entry fees. So, after a free registration, all you’ve got to do to get in on the action is rock up with your mates and enjoy some cold ones while taking in some of the best that Melbourne has to offer when it comes to live music.

Check out Best Served Loud:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Henrys (@younghenrys)

Taking place on Friday, June 17th, the epic night will begin with Mikey Young and Raven Mahon in Green Child DJs spinning tunes through the venue. Renowned for their punk and rock’n’roll sound delivered on a slew of vintage equipment, they’ll get the vibes set for the night with a sheer brilliance of tunes.

Second on the bill will see garage rock outfit Parsnip taking to the stage, bringing all of their iconic indie-pop quirks with them. With their debut LP When The Trees Bear Fruit and two EPs under their belt, including the most recent Adding Up, their six years as an ensemble is set to bring dancing and grooving while they steal your hearts.

Next up, the brainchild of Buz Avenue, Mike V, Mike B, Alan G, and Grace Lee will join together as rock’n’roll legends R.M.F.C. with their absolutely mesmerising act. An outfit that will quickly bring the crowd to becoming fans, their music is laced with sizzling chords and rifts that fit perfectly with a Young Henrys in hand.

The penultimate act to take the stage for the night will see Victoria’s own Hierophants with their symphony of post-punk psychedelia that is sure to entrance the crowd. With three albums to their name, with a few singles boasting over 100,000 listens on Spotify, their distinct sound will be more than recognisable when fan favourites like ‘Shoemaker Levy 9’ and ‘Limousine’ ring throughout Max Watts.

Rounding out the night, Melbourne rockers UV Race will take to the stage to showcase the best of the best when it comes to their massive discography. Combining a wave of punk, pop, and indie sounds, the outfit draws inspiration from iconic rock bands like Ramones, New York Dolls, and Bad Religion, and brings the same amount of energy to the stage.

Keen to see these five acts take to the stage in one big, free night of celebration for both brilliant music and taste-smashing brews? Best Served loud is only one month away, and registration for the free event is open now.

Young Henrys & Anti Fade Records’ Best Served Loud

UV Race

Hierophants

R.M.F.C.

Parsnip

Green Child DJs

Friday, June 17th

Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Register here for free entry