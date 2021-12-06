Taking to Sydney’s Inner West’s Factory Theatre, some of the country’s most exciting talents will play across two stages in one day on Saturday, January 8th.

12-piece funk collective The Regime, Wollongong locals The Pinheads, the energetic Johnny Hunter, folk solo singer Bec Sandridge, alt-country artist Babitha and many more are scheduled to perform.

They will also be slinging your first Newtowner on the house and there will be ‘mates rates’ drinks all day long, meaning that it’s set to be an unmissable day at the Best Served Loud mini festival.

If that isn’t enough, Jameson and Sonoma will also be joining the fun with Sonoma pies and Jamo signature serves being available throughout the day and night.

Head to the Factory Theatre tickets page to secure your ticket early (the ticket includes a Young Henrys tinnie on your arrival).

Established in 2012 in the back streets of Newtown, Young Henrys is a group of passionate brewers, beer lovers, musicians and artists, united for the love of good beer. A beloved brand bringing people together through good beer and music, Young Henrys Best Served Loud series is here to champion emerging and established acts from across the country.

Young Henrys Presents

Best Served Loud

FACTORY THEATRE, SYDNEY

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8th 2022

3PM TILL LATE

$15 (INCLUDES A YOUNG HENRYS TINNIE ON ARRIVAL)

TICKETS HERE

MAIN HEADLINERS

THE REGIME

JOHNNY HUNTER

THE PINHEADS

BEC SANDRIDGE