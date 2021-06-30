Rapper Young Thug is making his move to the big screen in a new flick which will be co-produced by Tiffany Haddish.

Titled Throw It Back, the “musical dramedy” is set to be directed by Shadae Lamar Smith, written by Rochée Jeffrey and produced by Haddish, Melanie Clark, Paul Feig, and Laura Fischer.

Along with Young Thug, it will also star Haddish in a supporting role, along with Shahadi Wright Joseph, known for her role in Jordan Peele’s Us.

According to a press release, the film will be a “dance-filled musical dramedy set to a soundtrack of southern hip-hop and HBCU collegiate band rhythms.”

“Throw It Back follows Wytrell, a high school senior who has never stood out from the crowd,” the statement read.

“After a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight.”

While it hasn’t been explicitly confirmed at the time of writing, it’s safe to bet that the “superstar rapper” will be played by Young Thug.

In other recent Young Thug news, the ‘Just How It Is’ hitmaker recently took to social media to give a shout out to his maid, who gave him back USD $10,000 that she found in the pocket of his jeans.

“My maid just [handed] me this,” Thugger said in a video as he showed off a fat stack of hundred-dollar bills. “She said, ‘I found this money about two months ago in your room. I just wanna know did you get it,” he said in an Instagram video.

Because of the honest move, the maid has pretty much secured a job for life. “’I said, ‘Where you put it?’ [She said,] ‘Under your bed,’” he continued explaining. “This when you a good n-gga, bruh. When you one thousand, you solid. Shit come right back. This little punk ass ten thousand, that ain’t nothing, ten thousand, but, solid,” Young Thug explained.

