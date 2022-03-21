The official set times for this year’s Yours & Owls Festival have been confirmed, just two weeks out from the big weekend.

Taking place on Saturday, April 2nd and Sunday, April 3rd at North Wollongong’s Stuart Park, the festival will be completely free of restrictions thanks to the NSW government’s recent removal of all COVID-19 restrictions.

And across a huge six stages, some of the finest talent from Australia and New Zealand will perform, with a particular focus on local NSW talent.

The festival announced its monumental lineup last November, with Adelaide hip hop icons Hilltop Hoods, Bliss n Eso, Flight Facilities, Peking Duk, BENEE, Ruby Fields, and Violent Soho being just some of the stellar artists confirmed to perform.

And with just two more weeks until the festival, Yours & Owls have released the official set times to ramp up the excitement levels. On Saturday, the Yours Stage has quite the evening schedule: indie pop favourites San Cisco play at 6pm, followed by live legends Violent Soho at 7:15pm, Hilltop Hoods at 8:30pm, before Peking Duk close the night at 10pm.

On Sunday, the Yours Stage is given over to some of the best rising talent, including Sycco at 1:55pm, Ruby Fields at 4pm, and BENEE at 7:35pm. Over on the Owls Stage, electro-pop outfit Confidence Man will headline at 9:15pm, one day after the release of their new album Tilt.

It comes after previous headliners Hiatus Kaiyote had to drop out due to their upcoming attendance (and nomination) at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out all the set times below and start planning your weekend if you’ve already nabbed a ticket. If not though, Yours & Owls also announced today that less than 500 tickets remain for the festival, which can be found via Moshtix.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.