Yours & Owls isn’t returning in 2024 but fret not: organisers are throwing a massive 10th birthday pre-party as compensation.

Due to headliner availabilities, Yours & Owls is moving its main event to early 2024, In the meantime, organisers are putting on a 10th birthday pre-party at University of Wollongong on October 12th.

And organisers have recruited a collection of Yours & Owls favourites for the occasion.

Peking Duk, currently on their own winter DJ tour, will be there, as will acclaimed electronic producer Alice Ivy. Rising star Ninajirachi (Ben Lee knows what’s up) will perform at the event, as will deep house masked hero Golden Features.

Anna Lunoe, CXLOE, Hellcat Speedracer, and Running Touch complete the initial lineup, with more acts set to be announced soon.

Tickets to the pre-party bash go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 11th at 8:30am AEST. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday, July 10th at 8:30am AEST.

Those who buy during the pre-sale will be entered into a draw to win the following: 2x Skydive Aus vouchers, backstage meet and greet, 1x Xtreme4 Speaker, 1x JBL Soundgear Frames, and Fellr Ginger Beer for a year (one case per month).

Yours & Owls 2023 saw Chet Faker return to Australia for his first local live show since 2015. Ocean Alley, Oliver Tree, Vera Blue, and Earl Sweatshirt were just some of the big names confirmed to appear at the festival, while Flight Facilities and Pendulum also featured on the bill.

We’ll bring you more updates about the next edition of Yours & Owls soon.

Yours & Owls 10th Birthday Pre-Party

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 10th (8:30am AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, July 11th (8:30am AEST)

Tickets available via Moshtix

Saturday, October 12th

University of Wollongong, Wollongong, NSW

Lineup

Golden Features | Peking Duk | Alice Ivy

Anna Lunoe | CXLOE | Hellcat Speedracer

Ninajirachi | Running Touch

+ more TBA