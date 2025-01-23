Yours & Owls is pulling out all the stops for its 2025 edition, promising a major weekend of music, community, and good vibes in the heart of Wollongong.

In a festival first, the team is debuting the Day of Dance Stage, a full-fledged celebration of electronic music designed to get festival-goers on the DF from dawn to dusk.

The Day of Dance Stage lineup is an eclectic mix of boundary-pushing talent. Leading the charge is UK house maestro Mark Blair, known for his explosive sets blending grime, hip-hop, and club-ready house. Swiss sensation Odymel, who’s been making waves since his 2023 debut, will take fans on a journey through house, techno, and trance, while Dutch pioneer Tom Trago promises a genre-defying experience with his unique fusion of funk, disco, and electronic beats.

The heavyweights are joined by an impressive roster of local and international stars, including Mincy, dameeeela, LO’99, and Sasha Milani.

The 2025 festival takes this legacy to new heights by introducing the stunning Flagstaff Hill as a venue. With panoramic views of Wollongong Harbour and City Beach, the picturesque site provides the perfect backdrop for two days of unforgettable performances. This year’s lineup features a smorgasbord of talent, including Fontaines D.C., The Kooks, Denzel Curry, Goo Goo Dolls, Peach PRC, and The Veronicas.

Yours & Owls 2025 is set to take place on March 1st and 2nd at Wollongong Foreshore, Dharawal Country.

Tickets are on sale now via the official website, but they’re moving fast—don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable celebration of music and community. So, grab your mates, pack your best festival fit, and get ready to dance your heart out.

Whether you’re vibing to the Day of Dance Stage or losing yourself in the sounds of Fontaines D.C. and Denzel Curry, Yours & Owls 2025 promises to be a weekend for the ages.

For more information and tickets, visit yoursandowlsfestival.com.au.