Yours & Owls has pushed its main event to early 2025, but don’t worry—the pre-party this Saturday is still going ahead with an impressive lineup.

With artists like Cosmos Midnight (DJ set), Groove Society, Peking Duk, and Ninajirachi on the bill, it’s looking pretty exciting.

Here are three artists you won’t want to miss:

Alice Ivy

Alice Ivy just took home the APRA AMCOS Songwriter Award and dropped her third studio album, Do What Makes You Happy, earlier this year. Following that, she hit the road for a headline tour across Australia.

Do What Makes You Happy marks a huge step forward in her career, four years after her ARIA-nominated album Don’t Sleep. With a UK and European tour on the horizon, this is your chance to catch the talented electronic producer before she heads overseas.

Anna Lunoe

Anna Lunoe is no stranger to big crowds: she’s about to tour with The Weeknd in Australia this November and is also gearing up for her own North American headline run.

The Sydney-based electronic powerhouse is about to release her debut album, dropping new tracks like “Polite,” featuring Jamaican vocalist Shanique Marie. If you’re into base thumping club anthems, Lunoe’s set is one you don’t want to miss.

Hellcat Speedracer

Sydney’s own Hellcat Speedracer are finishing up their nationwide tour with a high-energy slot at Yours & Owls. With a debut EP coming soon, they’re showing no signs of slowing down. “Daybreak” – a collab with DZ Deathrays – along with “Our Friends,” featuring Zoe from The Buoys, is a throwback to 2010 indie dance with a twist of fuzzy synths and house party vibes.

Tickets to the pre-party bash are on sale now here.

Head over to yoursandowlsfestival.com.au now to download the schedule and plan your festival experience.

Yours & Owls 10th Birthday Pre-Party

Tickets available via Moshtix

For more information, visit yoursandowlsfestival.com.au

Saturday, October 12th

University of Wollongong, Wollongong, NSW

Lineup

dameeeela || Cosmos Midnight (DJ Set) || Groove Society || Little Fritter

The Gayday Spectacular || Tseba || Willo

And Your Shot Winners: Rubix || Shytype

Golden Features || Peking Duk

Alice Ivy || Anna Lunoe

CXLOE || Hellcat Speedracer || Ninajirachi || Running Touch