Yours Truly have released an uplifting new single, “California Sober”.

The pop-punk band’s latest is another taste of the band’s forthcoming second album, Toxic.

Yours Truly’s Mikaila Delgado describes the song as being about “trying to be present with your friends and loved ones. You don’t have to just put on this facade, this mask, and hide yourself away.”

According to the band, “California Sober” was written during the same period as previous single “Sour”.

“”We’d started working on ‘Sour’ – we were getting nowhere with it. We had a bit of a breakdown; we were crying and talking about things,” they explain.

“We were mucking around, playing guitar, and Mikaila started singing about when you come over and your friends are stoned; just sitting there, not wanting to do much. It’s all good and fun, but you can’t enjoy other people’s company and think ‘I’m not good enough to hang out with.'”

Yours Truly will release Toxic on Friday, August 16th.

Toxic is the follow-up to the band’s debut album Self Care, which was named Record of the Week by Tone Deaf in 2020.

“The record was everything fans had hoped and dreamed of. With frontperson Mikaila Delgado’s searing vulnerability in tracks like ‘Composure’ and ‘Ghost’, the record explores the complex emotions that come with imposter syndrome,” our review praised.

“With its release last week came a barrage of critical acclaim. Music journalist Thomas Bleach said the album ‘dives into an exploration of the different parts of your psyche, and highlights the complexities and normality of mental health.’ Meanwhile, Distorted Sound Mag said: ‘If you were looking for a candidate for pop-punk and alt-rock’s album of the year, you really should look no further then Self Care.'”

Yours Truly’s “California Sober” is out now. Toxic is out August 16th via UNFD (pre-save/pre-order here).

Toxic Tracklist:

01. “Back 2 U”

02. “Sour”

03. “California Sober”

04. “Let Go”

05. “All That I’m Not”

06. “Love Feels Like”

07. “Bloodshot Eyes”

08. “Sinking” ft. Bloom

09. “Desaturated”

10. “Call My Name”