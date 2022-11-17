Yung Gravy has added a second and final Sydney show to his upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour due to overwhelming demand.

One of the biggest viral breakout rappers of the last few years sold out his initial Sydney and Melbourne dates less than a week after tickets went on sale.

Yung Gravy will now perform Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Thursday, February 9th, bringing his total tally of shows across the two countries to 10 (see full dates below).

The multiplatinum artist has become a phenomenon for both his music and personal life, from sampling Rick Astley to flirting with Jackie O on live radio.

The upcoming tour is in support of the rapper’s new album Marvelous, which dropped late last month. It contains mammoth hits like ‘Betty (Get Money)’, which reworked the classic chorus of Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

With over 200 million streams worldwide, the track has gone gold in the U.S. and Canada, while it also became the rapper’s first Top 10 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart.

Yung Gravy’s will head Down Under after completing a huge co-headline tour of North America alongside bbno$, while he’s also recently undertook a co-headline tour of his home country with Dillon Francis.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Hip Hop Observer.

Yung Gravy 2023 Australian and New Zealand Tour

Tickets on sale now via secretsounds.com

Thursday, February 9th (NEW SHOW)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, February 10th (SOLD OUT)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 11th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, February 17th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday, February 18th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, February 19th (SOLD OUT)

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, February 21st

Venue TBA, Christchurch, NZ

Thursday, February 23rd

Venue TBA, Wellington, NZ

Friday, February 24th

Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, February 25th

Venue TBA, Dunedin, NZ