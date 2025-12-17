Yungblud delivered another stirring rendition of Black Sabbath’s “Changes” during his recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

The English singer-songwriter, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, performed the classic song with the same intensity that captivated audiences at Villa Park during July’s Back to the Beginning tribute event.

During the radio appearance, Yungblud reflected on his memorable performance of the Black Sabbath song at the tribute show, where he paid homage to Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness himself had praised the young artist’s interpretation, stating at the time, “He did an amazing job. I couldn’t have done it better myself.”

Accompanied by his band, Yungblud delivered the emotional ballad with the same passion and reverence that marked his Villa Park appearance. Watch below.

Aussie fans might get to see Yungblud’s Black Sabbath cover up close when he tours the country next year.

Despite being forced to cancel the remainder of his 2025 touring dates last month after advice from his doctors, organisers recently confirmed with Rolling Stone AU/NZ that his early 2026 Australian shows will not be impacted.

Due to “phenomenal” demand during the ticket pre-sale, he added an additional show and upgraded a venue, making this his biggest Australian tour to date. It will kick off at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on January 10th, before shows at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Adelaide’s Entertainment Centre, Brisbane’s Riverstage (two shows), and Perth’s Ice Cream Factory.

There’s another way fans will be able to get up close and personal with Yungblud in the new year, with Yungblud: IDOLS, a world-exclusive gallery. Taking place from Thursday, January 9th-Sunday, January 11th at 551 King Street, Newtown ahead of his Sydney show, the gallery, created by from Behind The Gallery and photographer Tom Pallant, will provide an intimate look into the last 18 months of his career in black and white photos.