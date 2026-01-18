After performing two sold out shows in Brisbane this weekend, Yungblud celebrated by hitting one of Brisbane’s favourite bars.

Following his second show at Riverstage on Saturday night, the UK singer-songwriter headed to Crowbar where he jumped behind the bar to serve drinks and interact with some fans. Check out the action below.

Yungblud will round out his Australian tour this Tuesday in Perth in what has been a massive run and included him appearing on the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast. Watch or listen in full below.

“When people say ‘to fit in rock,’ that is the most un-rock and roll thing ever,” Yungblud said in the chat.

“Rock music isn’t supposed to be a gate-kept boys club. And it became that. That’s why it was being suffocated and boring and so adherent to the past. We have to allow young people to pioneer something, or at least try to give this thing a heartbeat. The worst thing that happened to rock was that you were getting ridiculed for the reference point. From 2005 onwards, Oasis sounded like the Beatles, and they fucking loved that. They wore that as a badge of honour. Kurt Cobain loved John Lennon. It’s a beautiful fucking thing, and people ridicule it for it, and it just sucks…

“My biggest fear is that they get deterred from pursuing a career in it by some old, bitter cunt on the internet.”

Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave Yungblud’s Sydney show a four-star rating, calling it “a lesson in audience stewardship”.

“Yungblud moved fluidly between scale and closeness, repeatedly entering the crowd, locking eyes and urging fans to take care of one another (not to mention letting one Wollongong fan play guitar left-handed on stage!),” the review reads.

“Yungblud’s newfound level of artistic maturity crystallised on stage as he embodied a rockstar conscious of the space he occupies, aware that leadership, vulnerability and playfulness can coexist without cancelling each other out.”

Read the full review here.