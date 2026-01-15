Yungblud didn’t hold back when talking about the criticism he’s received from some in the rock and roll community.

Ever since he impressed at the final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham last year, Yungblud has received criticism from some in the scene, as well as praise from the likes of Aerosmith – who he released an EP with – and Billy Corgan who he recently teamed with to drop a new version of his song, “Zombie”.

Appearing on a new episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast during his Australian tour, Yungblud discussed the divisive reaction he’s received over the last few months. Check out the full episode below.

“That’s the thing for me, when people say to ‘fit in rock,’ that is the most un-rock and roll thing ever,” he said. “Rock music isn’t supposed to be a gate-kept boys club. And it became that. That’s why it was being suffocated and boring and so adherent to the past.

“We have to allow young people to pioneer something, or at least try to give this thing a heartbeat.”

He continued: “The worst thing that happened to rock was you were getting ridiculed for the reference point. Oasis sounded like the Beatles and they fucking loved that. They wore that as a badge of honour. Kurt Cobain loved John Lennon… I think to carry on this thing, and to reference it… it’s a beautiful fucking thing, and people ridicule for it and it just sucks.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Yungblud said while he’s been able to handle the negativity thrown his way, he worries that younger generations will see the criticism and steer clear from pursuing a path in rock and roll.

“My biggest fear is that they get deterred from pursuing a career in it by some old bitter cunt on the internet,” he said.

“And I’m here to go. if you’re young, play rock. Fuck it.

“When you actually meet the legends like Steven [Tyler], like Ozzy, like Billy Corgan, they fucking want it. It’s only the people who didn’t necessarily reach the mountain top who are gatekeeping the genre. So if you’re young and if you wanna start a band, do it with everything you’ve got.”

Yungblud’s tour continues in Brisbane this weekend.

YUNGBLUD AUSTRALIA 2026 TOUR

Saturday, January 17th (SOLD OUT)

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, January 18th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, January 20th (SOLD OUT)

Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA