Yungblud has given us the rundown on his upcoming third album in an interview with Apple Music’s Hanuman Welch.

“I’m just so excited about it,” says Yungblud. “This is, for me, the most personal music I’ve ever written. And I think people are going to be a bit shocked about that because all my other music is pretty personal.”

The album is yet to be titled, but Yungblud is saying that these new tracks will be “completely uncensored” and “completely outrageous”

“And I think this is what this album’s doing. You know what I mean? That’s what I do. And my favourite songs I’ve ever released are the songs that do that. So, you know what I mean? Get ready.”

When asked about who he would be interested in collaborating with in the future, Yungblud noted that he has been connecting with plenty of artists.

“I’ve made a lot of friends, I made a lot of mates on this journey. I love what Willow Smith’s doing right now. I’m obsessed with Girl In Red. There’s a new wave of artists who are talking from their soul and their reality. You know what I’m saying? I ain’t confirming anything, but I would certainly love to work with them.”

Yungblud’s latest album Weird! that was released in December was described as “an ode to his audience of self-identified misfits” by Pitchfork.

Check out this track from Yungblud’s Weird!

On January 26th, the musician will start his ‘Life On Mars’ tour in North America. After that, he’ll be crossing the pond to Europe before coming over to Australia and New Zealand in July.

See the AUS and NZ dates below:

20.7.22 – Auckland, Shed 10

23.7.22 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

24.7.22 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

27.7.22 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

28.7.22 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

30.7.22 – Perth, Astor Theatre