Yungblud has released his third single for 2022, ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,’ along with a music video that was shut down by police in London.

Before police called a halt, fans were drenched with water pistols while Yungblud performed the new track on a flatbed truck. The near-riot was eventually shut down for what police deemed overcrowding.

As NME reported, the Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – asked fans to participate in the shoot, writing:

“Come to Southbank at 3:30pm. No age limit, no applications, come after school, come after work, bring signs, dress how you fucking want. The theme is: ‘Don’t feel like feeling sad today’. Oh yeah, and maybe you might want to bring a water pistol.”

Footage of the shoot emerged on social media, showing some chaotic scenes in the post-pandemic city.

don’t feel like feelin sad today. out June 29th. 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/VheGh3ONfW — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) June 20, 2022

Other posts showed the musician and crowd engaging in a brutal water pistol fight in the London sunshine.

Love Emo? Get the latest Emo news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

According to Dork, the shoot was later shut down by the Metropolitan Police due to concerns regarding overcrowding in the area.

The single is the third from Yungblud’s self-titled album, due in September.

“I wrote this song on a morning when I didn’t even want to get out of bed,” Yungblud said. “I sat and looked at the ceiling, head full of so much shit, reading what the Internet was saying about me that day, and I just didn’t feel like feeling sad.”

On the music video itself, Yungblud said: “My manager asked me, ‘What can we do, that no one else does?’ And the concept came to us. All over the world I meet my fans in the streets, to feel a connection…”

And it seems the London police shutting down the set wasn’t unexpected.

“Put it this way — the fucking police all over the world know when we’re town!” he said. “So I said, let’s roll some cameras, pull up a truck, no permits, no permission, tell people to meet me at a location and have a massive water fight. Sing, scream and feel together. Imperfect, raw, real… happy.”

Watch Yungblud ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’:

Yungblud is fresh off of his first performance at the UK’s Glastonbury festival. Next month he’ll head to Australia, New Zealand and Japan to close his Life On Mars tour and appear at Splendour In The Grass, before finishing off the year with some North American festivals.