Yungblud has dropped a new acoustic version and music video for his Grammy-nominated Best Rock Song, “Zombie”, ahead of Australian headline tour next month.

The track, the third single from his June-released fourth album, Idols, is considered one of his most personal works and was written for his late grandmother who died from alcoholism.

“The song was written initially about my grandmother going through serious injury and trauma, leading her to become a different person to who she was before,” Yungblud said.

“It’s about the feeling of deterioration and ugliness; shutting out the world and the people we love out of the fear of becoming a burden or an embarrassment.”

Watch the video below.

Despite being forced to cancel the remainder of his 2025 touring dates last month after advice from his doctors, organisers confirmed with Rolling Stone AU/NZ that his early 2026 Australian shows will not be impacted.

Due to “phenomenal” demand during the ticket presale, he added an additional show and upgraded a venue, making this his biggest Australian tour to date. It will kick off at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on January 10th, before shows at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Adelaide’s Entertainment Centre, Brisbane’s Riverstage (two shows), and Perth’s Ice Cream Factory.

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year, the UK artist said not only does he have “massive plans” for the Australia run, but he also wants to bring Bludfest our way. However, there is yet to be any update on the festival’s Australian debut. Read the full chat here.

There’s another way fans will be able to get up close and personal with Yungblud in the new year, with Yungblud: IDOLS, a world-exclusive gallery. Taking place from Thursday, January 9th-Sunday, January 11th at 551 King Street, Newtown ahead of his Sydney show, the gallery, created by from Behind The Gallery and photographer Tom Pallant, will provide an intimate look into the last 18 months of his career in black and white photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus)

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

YUNGBLUD AUSTRALIA 2026 TOUR

Saturday, January 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, January 13th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, January 15th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, January 17th (SOLD OUT)

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, January 18th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, January 20th (SOLD OUT)

Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA