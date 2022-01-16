An explosive report claims that singer Zayn Malik had an affair with a reality star while he was dating Gigi Hadid.

The Sun has reported that Malik hooked up with The Only Way Is Essex star Abi Clarke when he was in London and the mother of his child, and girlfriend at the time, Gigi Hadid was back in America.

A friend of Clarke’s has spoken to UK publication The Sun about the alleged affair. She told the news outlet that the pair met at a Los Angeles bar, but didn’t get intimate until they were both in London.

She told the friend: “I was on a night out in London in a really tight black jumpsuit and boots. I sent him a photo and he told me he wanted me.

“He sent me his postcode and I was straight around.”

Clarke allegedly told her friend that she was under the impression that Malik and Hadid had split up.

“He intimated he was having some time on his own and I thought he must have split with Gigi, who was back in the US.”

Clarke’s friend told the outlet that the reality star had met up with Malik on multiple occasions. She stressed that Clarke thought Malik was single, and said she had only found out the former One Direction member was still with Hadid by accident.

“One time he left his phone on the floor. I picked it up automatically to give it to him but as I touched it, it flicked on.

“There was a photo of Gigi and she’d written him a text saying, ‘I miss you’.”

She added to her pal: “I was stunned. It made me feel really shit. I went very quiet.

“He’d made it clear he was single. He was so attentive to me I thought it must be true.

“We were seeing a lot of each other and you grew feelings. It was very awkward.”

Malik and Hadid broke up late last year. They share a daughter together, Khai Hadid Malik, who was born on September 23, 2020.

