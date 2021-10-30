Content Warning: This article about Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid discusses family violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda during a heated argument at their family home last month.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Zayn was accused of grabbing Yolanda and shoving her against a dresser before calling her a “fucking Dutch slut”.
As alleged in the documents, he went on to tell Yolanda to “stay away from [my] fucking daughter”, referring to his and Gigi’s one-year-old, Khai.
As reported by TMZ, he has been sentenced to 90 days probation on each count, which amounts to almost a year total. On top of this, he must also complete an anger management class and be screened for a domestic violence program.
He was also ordered to have no contact with Yolanda or the security guard involved in the incident. If he satisfies the conditions, his probation could be lifted in six months.
Zayn addressed the charges on Twitter, stating that he “agreed to not [sic] contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”
Meanwhile, a representative for Gigi issued a statement to People magazine that said she “asks for privacy during this time.”
