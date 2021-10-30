Content Warning: This article about Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid discusses family violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda during a heated argument at their family home last month.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Zayn was accused of grabbing Yolanda and shoving her against a dresser before calling her a “fucking Dutch slut”.

As alleged in the documents, he went on to tell Yolanda to “stay away from [my] fucking daughter”, referring to his and Gigi’s one-year-old, Khai.