Ziggy Alberts is gearing up to release his new album, New Love, next February.

He’s just dropped a new single from the album called “Where Does the Love Go?,” a tender and acoustic track that explores self-love and awareness.

Alberts co-produced New Love with Garrett Kato, the same team behind his ARIA Gold-Certified album Laps Around the Sun.

About the new single, Alberts says, “It’s a song I wrote about wondering where does the love go, when it’s not us? It’s a question I was asking myself when I was feeling a lack of self-love. Now that I’ve thought about it more, I think love disappears unless we embody it. And it is the responsibility of humanity, wherever possible, to keep it alive.”

“Where Does the Love Go?” has quickly become a fan favourite, and Alberts’s been performing it during his ‘New Love World Tour’, which started in June 2024.

This year has been packed for Alberts with headline shows across Australia, including the Summersalt Festival with James Bay and Matt Corby, and a headlining spot at Bluesfest Byron Bay. He also shared the stage with Jack Johnson.

Albert’s 2024 tour continues with stops in North America, Mexico, and Japan. In Japan, he’ll be supporting Donavon Frankenreiter for the first time this October and November.

“It’s been a wild ride on the 2024 ‘New Love World Tour’,” Alberts shares. “I’ve played some of my biggest shows ever and it’s been exciting to perform new songs live before their release.”

2024 has also been busy for Alberts with the release of singles “Outlaw”, “Where Does the Love Go?” and his second book of poetry, sun memos.

To date, Ziggy Alberts has released an ARIA Double Platinum-Certified album, Laps Around the Sun, and several ARIA Platinum-Certified singles, including “Gone,” “Runaway,” “Heaven,” “Stronger,” “Love Me Now,” “Simple Things,” and “Days in the Sun,” as well as his EP Four Feet in the Forest.

Ziggy Alberts’s “Where Does the Love Go?” is out now. New Love is out February 21st, 2025. Pre-save/pre-order here.